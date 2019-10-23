News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Pentagon chief says Turkey should be held accountable for war crimes against Kurds in Syria
Pentagon chief says Turkey should be held accountable for war crimes against Kurds in Syria
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday the United States didn't sign up to fight a war to defend the Kurds against a longstanding NATO ally.

Esper said Turkey should be held accountable for alleged war crimes committed by Turkish-backed proxy forces against the Kurds in Syria.

“I've seen the reports as well, we're trying to monitor them. They are horrible and if accurate and I assume that they are accurate, they would be war crimes,” Esper told CNN. “I think all of those need to be followed up on. I think those responsible should be held accountable, in many cases it would be the government of Turkey -- (it) should be held accountable for this because we cannot allow those things to happen.”

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
German media: NATO holds secret military drills
The Allies are training scenario of nuclear war...
 NATO observation group in Armenia, assesses army field hospital
The respective evaluation was summed up at the Ministry of Defense…
 NATO chief: No military solution to Karabakh conflict
NATO is concerned about that they have not been able to find a political solution…
 Nikol Pashinyan, Jens Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership
The Prime Minister noted that Armenia attaches importance to the partnership with NATO…
 NATO advisory group pays visit to Armenia
The advisory group on Monday was received by...
 NATO Secretary General says they see no threat from CSTO
One participant asked whether the CSTO poses a significant threat to NATO…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos