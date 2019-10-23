Nouvelles d'Armenie editor: Trail leads to Turkey

Nouvelles d'Armenie editor-in-chief Ara Toranian cannot say exactly who is behind the attack on the magazine, however, it is obvious that the trail leads to Turkey.
Talking to the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent, he said it was clear that criminals did not want to take any valuable things.
“No one would break an armored door to steal old computers. The office had a completely new printer, which was not touched,” he added.
Toranian noted that PCs contained a database with materials of the last six years.
When asked if there were any threats before the attack, the editor-in-chief noted that he naturally encountered threats and insults on the web. Toranian has recently made several harsh statements condemning Turkey’s operation against Kurds in northern Syria.
The editor added that they contacted the police to investigate the incident.
The attack was carried out on Sunday night. The door of the editorial office was broken, criminals stole a camera and three computers.