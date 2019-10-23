Newspaper: Unpleasant surprises expected on Karabakh issue

YEREVAN. - There are events happening around Armenia that are not beneficial to the country, according to Hraparak daily.

“The European Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee has appointed a new rapporteur on Armenia—former Romanian President Traian Basescu, who was one of [Azerbaijan President] Ilham Aliyev's closest people at the time and one of the lobbyists of the Nabucco [natural] gas pipeline.

“After the project failed, [his] love for Aliyev may have diminished, but the ties have remained. The main rapporteurs of the European Parliament make political assessments at least once a year.

“In the case of the rapporteur who is known for its negative stance on the Karabakh issue, we are expected to have unpleasant surprises in the European Parliament's reports over the next 5 years. The reason is the inaction of the RA [Republic of Armenia] authorities.

“It turns out that the RA NA [National Assembly] has not established any official relations with the European Parliament formed after May, no work has been done, there have been no visits. Neither the MFA nor the NA have tried to prevent Basescu’s appointment,” Hraparak wrote.