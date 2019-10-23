News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Newspaper: Concert-barer between Armenia authorities, Serj Tankian?
Newspaper: Concert-barer between Armenia authorities, Serj Tankian?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently announced that renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian will perform in Armenia again in June, Hraparak daily reported.

“Recall that Serj Tankian's System of a Down rock band first performed Armenia in April 2015 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and it was a stunning concert, for which he received a $1.2 million honorarium (from a Russian-Armenian businessman).

“Our government source added that this time again Serj Tankian will sing in Armenia for a great honorarium this time, too.

‘“The nuance [this] is that there is the issue of Amulsar [gold mine] in the middle. Note that after the announcement of the concert, Tankian no longer speaks about the inadmissibility of the operation of Amulsar. This is a concert-barter between the Armenian authorities and him.’

“We tried to find out the accuracy of the news. We asked Prime Minister's spokesman Vladimir Karapetyan that our sources say that Serj Tankian's June concert will cost about 1 billion drams on the Armenian budget. Where will the concert funds be provided from? The speaker responded in writing; ‘I do not approve of what you wrote about the budget. The issue of providing funding should be directed to the organizers,’” Hraparak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Political scientist on resignation of security forces: Revolution devours its children
“The engine of the revolution is a couple of tens of people in Armenia, and tens of thousands of officials are needed…
 RPA: Detention of Babayan is next series of “Hrayr Tovmasyan” operation
“But today we see how all those who do not bow their heads to the directives of the Pashinyan authorities become victims of political persecution…
Armenia parliament starts regular sessions
There are 21 items on the agenda…
 Presidents agree there is great potential to expand Armenia-Estonia cooperation
President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, on Tuesday met with his Estonian colleague, Kersti Kaljulaid…
 Armenian parliament's council sitting held
A schedule has been set for discussions on the draft budget for 2020 and the changes presented by the government...
 Newspaper: 2 Armenia MPs to head for US to study culture
One of them is the brother-in-law of the PM…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos