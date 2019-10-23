Newspaper: Concert-barer between Armenia authorities, Serj Tankian?

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently announced that renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian will perform in Armenia again in June, Hraparak daily reported.

“Recall that Serj Tankian's System of a Down rock band first performed Armenia in April 2015 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and it was a stunning concert, for which he received a $1.2 million honorarium (from a Russian-Armenian businessman).

“Our government source added that this time again Serj Tankian will sing in Armenia for a great honorarium this time, too.

‘“The nuance [this] is that there is the issue of Amulsar [gold mine] in the middle. Note that after the announcement of the concert, Tankian no longer speaks about the inadmissibility of the operation of Amulsar. This is a concert-barter between the Armenian authorities and him.’

“We tried to find out the accuracy of the news. We asked Prime Minister's spokesman Vladimir Karapetyan that our sources say that Serj Tankian's June concert will cost about 1 billion drams on the Armenian budget. Where will the concert funds be provided from? The speaker responded in writing; ‘I do not approve of what you wrote about the budget. The issue of providing funding should be directed to the organizers,’” Hraparak wrote.