Kim Jong-un orders to demolish South Korean structures on Mount Kumgang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the dismantling of South Korean facilities in the resort area of Kumgang, Korean Central News Agency reported.
Kim Jong-un examined a number of objects in the tourist zone of Mount Kumgang, which at one time actively received South Korean tourists, and criticized the structures built there, calling them temporary huts at the construction site or in the disaster area.
Kim Jong-un explained his decision by saying that Kumgang is not only the cultural heritage of South and North Korea, but also a symbol and map in miniature of inter-Korean relations, therefore, in the absence of the development of these relations, there will be no tourism (South Korean citizens) on Mount Kimgansan.
Since 2002, a special regime has been introduced in the tourist zone of Kumgang, which allows more actively accepting tourists from South Korea. However, after the murder of a South Korean tourist in 2008, South Korea stopped organizing tourist trips to the area, and then North Korea in 2010 announced that it would henceforth develop the area on its own, without the help of the South.