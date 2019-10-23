Hamshen 2019: the Armenian festival will be held in Abkhazia for the 4th time

At least three thousand guests are expected at the Hamshen holiday, which will be held in Abkhazia, said Khachik Minosyan, one of the organizers of the event.
The traditional culture of Hamshen Armenians at the festival will be represented by the several Armenian communities. For children, the organizers have prepared games with gifts.
According to Minosyan, the main purpose of the holiday is to revive the traditions that Hamshen Armenians brought to Abkhazia and to unite the people.
“There will be Abkhaz dances and songs. It is very important to show that, being on the same land, you can live together and beautifully. This holiday is of great importance for our country. We demonstrate the unity of the whole nation,” he noted.
The traditional harvest festival Hamshen is held in Abkhazia for the fourth time. Last year, more than five thousand guests attended the event.