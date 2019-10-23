Armenia Central Bank chief IMF director discuss joint programs

YEREVAN. – The visit of the Armenian delegation to the US capital Washington, and which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Arthur Javadyan, is over.

On the last day of the 2019 annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, Grigoryan and Javadyan met with newly elected IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, CBA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, the Armenian side congratulated Ms. Georgieva on her election as IMF director. The role of the IMF in stabilizing the economy of developing countries, including Armenia, was highly praised.

The parties discussed the current joint programs with the IMF, prospects and challenges of Armenia's economic development and regional opportunities.

At the end of the meeting the Arthur Javadyan invited Kristalina Georgieva to Armenia to participate in one of the conferences held jointly with the IMF.