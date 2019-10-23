Kyrgyz Armed Forces considers legality of depriving Atambayev of immunity

Armenians make up 8% of Moscow taxi drivers

Protest outside Armenia Administrative Court, deaf and dumb are against return of former director

Best countries to travel in 2020 revealed

Court extends detention of ex-SRC chair's nephew for a month

Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate: Non-tariff measures as tool to promote market entry, sustainable development

Expert: Armenian authorities' approaches lead to split in society

Artsakh President receives member of Board of Directors of “Armenian Women's Welfare Association”

Armenian MPs again absent during session

Gyumri locomotive depot staff goes on labor strike

Armenia legislature former speaker questioned on suspicion of usurpation of power

Professional e-sportsmen, amateur gamers can face 'game frustration'

Ginés Meléndez on strengths and weaknesses of Armenian players

Former CC head says news that he was forced to resign are ‘fairy tale'

Prada and Adidas preparing powerful collaboration

Artsakh FM meets Armenian Assembly of America delegation

Armenia Parliament ex-speaker: Whatever I’ve done, I’ve done in accordance with requirements of law, Constitution

OSCE monitoring on Artsakh and Azerbaijan border

Armenian Defense Ministry delegation leaves for Moscow

Armenia President to Georgia counterpart: Together we can do much more for our countries, peoples

Rep. Speier backs US aid for Armenian democratic reforms

Author of last year's anonymous article on Trump plans to release a book about him

Armenia PM: Violence against women starts from here: enough! (VIDEO)

Avinyan: ADB is one of Armenia’s important development partners

Laurent Wauquier: Artsakh people are master of their destiny

Armenia futsal team leaves for Malta for 2 clashes

Armenia, India to deepen cooperation in technology

Gohar Meloyan: SIS refutes what former chief of staff says

Armenia Ombudsman’s Office, Bulgaria Embassy launch labor rights awareness program

Parliament continues its work: 21 issues on agenda

Jewelry market in Eurasian Union will be made more unified

Head of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Department: Turkey must recognize Armenian Genocide

Head of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Department: World must learn about modern Armenia

Wildlife monitoring shelter-shacks created in Armenia

Mbappe hits Messi's record

Armenian parliament adopts number of legislative amendments

Kyrgyz Armed Forces considers legality of depriving Atambayev of immunity

Numerous renowned Armenian singers declare their income

Hamshen 2019: the Armenian festival will be held in Abkhazia for the 4th time

Kim Jong-un orders to demolish South Korean structures on Mount Kumgang

World oil prices are falling

Discussion being held in parliament on notaries' powers

Pence says continued Ankara operation in Syria will entail large-scale sanctions by US

Deputy PM presents Armenia economic policy priorities to Georgia Parliament speaker

Armenia intends to make non-cash salary payments, but only in Yerevan

U17: Scotland-Armenia 2-0

Armenia President attends reception on Japan Emperor Naruhito enthronement (PHOTOS)

Woman has 'basketball-sized' breast tumor removed

Armenia Central Bank chief IMF director discuss joint programs

Hearings at Congress: Armenia’s success is in US interests

Feliciano Lopez repeats anti-record for number of defeats in tennis

Newspaper: Kalashnikov on Igityan’s possible dismissal - It is matter of Armenian side

Nicki Minaj hints at wedding to Kenneth Petty

Newspaper: Concert-barer between Armenia authorities, Serj Tankian?

The Independent: Top 10 footballers of 21st century

Newspaper: Unpleasant surprises expected on Karabakh issue

Every 4th lung cancer case is not visible on x-ray, study says

Anti-Christian posters posted at Turkey’s Konya bus stops are removed with efforts by Garo Paylan

US Senate ratifies North Macedonia admission to NATO

NASA official says humans to land on Mars in 2030s

Nouvelles d'Armenie editor: Trail leads to Turkey

Pentagon chief says Turkey should be held accountable for war crimes against Kurds in Syria

US lawmakers consider bill recognizing Armenian Genocide

Lavrov announced end of Turkey's operation in Syria

Yogurt helps control blood pressure, study finds

Trump compares investigation into impeachment with lynching

Russia, Turkey reach agreements on Syria

Ex-head of the staff of Armenian parliament faces charges

Scientists discover new type of virus, unlike any other

US military deployed from Syria to Iraq cannot stay there for long

China ready to promote peace and stability in Middle East

Blockchain technologies to be taught in Armenia

Bayern Munich interested in Barcelona defender

Armenian police deputy chief: We are not going to fight against Soros office just because someone wants it

PM receives German ambassador, Germany to continue supporting reforms in Armenia

Deputy head: Confidence in police is determined by attitude to political power

Armenian parliament attack leader files for parole, PM secretly raises senior officials’ salaries, 22.10.19 digest

Sakunts: Not only government, but also parliament should have control over police

MP criticizes Labor Ministry’s initiative on elimination of number of boarding schools

Pashinyan: VAT debt refund returns AMD 1.5 billions to 2006 business entity

Jean-Claude Juncker: Brexit talks were “waste of time and energy”

Ibrahimovic: Everyone calls me

Open Society Foundations - Armenia: Constitutional changes to define new reforms opportunities

Bright Armenia MP criticizes decision on archiving user data of citizens

What is more harmful for heart - to drink a lot on weekends or every day but little?

Reports: Ex-Armenia parliament speaker questioned by Special Investigative Service

Vrezh Gabrielyan appointed acting director of rescue service at Armenian emergencies ministry

Famous cellist Vahram Sarajyan dies

My Step bloc on Bright Armenia party draft law: They contradict themselves

Political scientist: Aliyev confuses internal rhetoric with external, it looks inappropriate at Valdai

Healthy Society NGO chair expresses dissatisfaction with Soros Foundation activities

Patrice Evra on Arsenal as ‘babies’ club

Head of crisis management center at Armenian Emergencies Ministry submits resignation

Credit Suisse: Wealth of Armenian citizens estimated at $42 billion

Iranian ambassador’s dead daughter found in Moscow

Elon Musk tweets via Starlink

Political scientist: Events in Syria, division of zones of influence may cause some flow of refugees to Armenia

Dead body found in Yerevan apartment

Expert: Figures on 55 thousand new jobs were overstated

Jimmy Carter hospitalized with pelvic fracture

Armenian deputy PM participates in Silk Road conference in Georgia