Pence says continued Ankara operation in Syria will entail large-scale sanctions by US

The United States will be ready to impose sanctions on Turkey if its authorities decide to continue the military operation in Syria, said US Vice President Michael Pence in an interview with Fox News.

According to him, they welcome the suspension of hostilities and hope for a complete ceasefire. But the president made it clear that in the coming days he would introduce even more large-scale sanctions against Turkey, he said adding that this means that they believe in the best and hope that a ceasefire will be established literally by the end of tomorrow.

On October 14, US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on sanctions against Turkey in connection with its military operation in Syria and instructed the heads of the US Department of State and the Department of the Treasury to decide in relation to whom the restriction would be introduced.