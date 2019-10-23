News
Wednesday
October 23
Best countries to travel in 2020 revealed
Best countries to travel in 2020 revealed
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The tourism portal Lonely Planet has compiled a rating of countries that are worth visiting in 2020.

Bhutan came first.

"With green travel and overtourism on the minds of many travellers, it may be no surprise that Bhutan tops the list of best countries to visit. With all visitors required to pay a daily fee to be in the incredible kingdom in the Himalayas, it delivers on exclusivity. The kingdom is already carbon neutral but also plans to be the first fully-organic nation by 2020, making it the perfect time to plan a visit," the source noted.

England took second place in the ranking wih great views of the coast.

The third on the list was Northern Macedonia, which is well known for its cuisine, ancient traditions and nature.

The ranking also included the island state of Aruba in the south of the Caribbean Sea, the kingdom of Esvatini (formerly Swaziland) in southern Africa, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Liberia, Morocco and Uruguay.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
