Gohar Meloyan: SIS refutes what former chief of staff says

The resignation of the CC President was submitted to the National Assembly on March 2, 2018, which essentially refutes the SIS statement, said constitution expert Gohar Meloyan wrote on Facebook.
As she noted, according to a statement issued by the Special Investigation Service on October 22, Gagik Harutyunyan's application to resign as CC President was withdrawn from the Constitutional Court's General Staff and submitted to the acting deputy chief of Staff, Arsen Babayan, on March 5, 2018. Whereas, the former Armenian speaker Ara Babloyan did not officially receive Gagik Harutyunyan's above mentioned request in 2018.
Thus, Armenian speaker Ara Babloyan, having not officially received Gagik Harutyunyan's aforementioned application, illegally signed the application on March 2, 2018 and made a statement on resignation of CC President Gagik Harutyunyan.
Thus, according to the Special Investigative Service, Ara Babloyan could not objectively make a statement on Gagik Harutyunyan's resignation on March 2, 2018.
The aforementioned is directly denied in an interview to Hraparak newspaper by the former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Arushan Hakobyan.