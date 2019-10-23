News
Armenian parliament adopts number of legislative amendments
Armenian parliament adopts number of legislative amendments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Parliament continues its work on Wednesday.

The deputies, in particular, approved in the second reading a number of legislative amendments. Among them:

- a package of draft laws to amend the Criminal Code and related laws (for - 99, against - 4);

- draft law on amendments to the Civil Procedure Code (for - 113, unanimously);

- package of draft laws on introducing amendments to the Armenian Code on administrative offenses and related laws (for - 112, unanimously);

- draft law amending the law on the peculiarities of administrative proceedings on cases of traffic violations recorded by video or photo surveillance cameras (for - 83, against - 24, abstained - 3).

In the first reading, the deputies voted in favor of a package of bills on introducing amendments and addenda to the law on subsoil and related laws (for - 108, unanimously).

However, the package of draft laws on amendments to the law on service in the National Security Bodies and related laws was returned for revision (for - 15, against - 94).
