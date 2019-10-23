News
Armenia intends to make non-cash salary payments, but only in Yerevan
Armenia intends to make non-cash salary payments, but only in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The draft law proposes to make non-cash salary payments in companies with 10 or more employees, said the deputy from the My Step ruling bloc Gevorg Papoyan.

According to him, he received a lot of proposals and comments related to the bill, which were taken into account. The MP, in particular, said that in the regions of Armenia, due to the lack of an adequate full-fledged technical base, problems may arise with cashless payments of funds, and for this reason this requirement will apply only to those companies operating in Yerevan.

The purpose of the bill is to reduce the shadow economy in Armenia, in particular, with the introduction of a culture of cashless transactions. At the same time, Papoyan noted that in all those cases when it is inconvenient for a citizen to receive funds in this way, he will be able to submit an application and receive his salary in cash.
Հայերեն and Русский
