Armenia Ombudsman’s Office, Bulgaria Embassy launch labor rights awareness program

The Armenian Ombudsman's Office on Tuesday hosted a kick-off event aimed at protecting labor rights and staff capacity building. The Human Rights Defender's Office implements the project with the support of the Bulgarian Embassy in Armenia.
In his opening remarks, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan stressed the importance of effective cooperation with the Bulgarian Embassy and the program directions for cooperation.
Bulgarian Ambassador Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova expressed the hope that like the previous program aimed at the protection of consumer rights, the new one would have a positive effect on the protection of labor rights.