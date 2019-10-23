News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Violence against women starts from here: enough! (VIDEO)
Armenia PM: Violence against women starts from here: enough! (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Violence against women starts from here: enough! Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page and posted a social video telling about gender-based abortion.

In the social video, in particular, Armenia’s glorious past, achievements in various fields are presented, and then noted: “We are also one of the leaders in the world in terms of gender-based abortions. Over 40,000 girls have not been born in Armenia in the last 25 years. We strive so hard to have a son that we name the girl ‘Bavakan [Enough]’ to not give birth to a girl anymore. It is enough to speak only about the achievements.”

It should be noted that 1,300 girls are not born in Armenia every year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos