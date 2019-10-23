Armenia President to Georgia counterpart: Together we can do much more for our countries, peoples

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday met with his Georgian counterpart, Salome Zourabichvili, in Tokyo. Presidents of the two countries, along with many world leaders, are in the capital city of Japan to participate in the official enthronement of Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

"We are good neighbors and it is always a pleasure to meet with the President of a friendly country," the Armenian President said, welcoming Zourabichvili.

Stressing that the Armenian and Georgian peoples have a history of friendship for millennia, which will surely continue in the next millennia, President Sarkissian said: “We have a very broad spectrum of cooperation and, of course, a huge potential. The opportunities for our cooperation are much greater, and together we can do much more for our countries and peoples."

In her turn, President Salome Zourabichvili noted that the two peoples have a long way to go, and it is up to them to use the great potential in the region. Also, she invited her Armenian counterpart to Georgia on an official visit.

The Presidents of the two countries talked about mutually beneficial cooperation in different fields. In particular, President Sarkissian attached importance to the cooperation within the framework of various presidential initiatives, which may include new technologies and education.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on regional cooperation and developments. Noting that the Caucasus is a region where different civilizations and cultures intersect and the opportunities for cooperation and joint projects are quite high, they agreed that respect, tolerance, and stability are important and necessary conditions for progress.