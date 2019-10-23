Armenia Parliament ex-speaker: Whatever I’ve done, I’ve done in accordance with requirements of law, Constitution

YEREVAN. – Whatever I have done, I have done in accordance with the requirements of the law and the Constitution. Former National Assembly (NA) of Armenia President Ara Babloyan told this to 168.am, and referring to information about his being involved as a suspect in a criminal case under investigation at the Special Investigation Service (SIS).
He did not elaborate, noting that the investigation is continuing. "When the process is still going on, we have no right to speak of anything," he said.
The SIS press service had reported that former NA speaker Ara Babloyan was involved as a suspect in the criminal case under investigation at the SIS on suspicion of usurpation of power, and Arsen Babayan was charged for committing the offenses set forth in Section 1 of Article 38-300 and Section 1 Article 314 of the Criminal Code, and that he, in 2018, as Acting Deputy Chief of Staff of the NA, had assisted in assuming the powers of the Constitutional Court by a group of officials, as well as had committing official fraud.