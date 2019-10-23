Protest outside Armenia Administrative Court, deaf and dumb are against return of former director

YEREVAN. – Members of the Union of the Deaf and Mute of Armenia were protesting Wednesday outside the Administrative Court building. Protesters claim that the former director of the union, Grigor Grigoryan, committed numerous illegalities and fraud during his tenure, and they do not want Grigoryan to return to his former position.
The Administrative Court on Wednesday was to have a pretrial hearing on the case of Grigor Grigoryan vs Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan, but the hearing was postponed due to the lack of an interpreter.
In July, Grigoryan filed a lawsuit against Badasyan demanding that the Justice Minister's decision be overturned.
By the decision of the Minister, the state registration of the head of the executive body Grigor Grigoryan as president of the aforesaid union was declared null and void.