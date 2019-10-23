Former CC head says news that he was forced to resign are ‘fairy tale'

Former CC head Gagik Harityunyan said in an interview with RFE/RL's Armenian Service that the information that he was forced to resign is "from the genre of fairy tales.”
“I was elected as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council on May 28 and immediately decided that it was not appropriate for the CC President to be a member of another institution thus I resigned as CC President, which is my right,” he said.
Asked to comment whether he was forced to resign so that Hrayr Tovmasyan was elected, Harutyunyan said: “It’s a fairy tale.”