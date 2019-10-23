News
OSCE monitoring on Artsakh and Azerbaijan border
OSCE monitoring on Artsakh and Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission conducted Wednesday a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east of Berdashen village of the Martuni region of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
