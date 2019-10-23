News
Artsakh FM meets Armenian Assembly of America delegation
Artsakh FM meets Armenian Assembly of America delegation
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian received ci-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) Anthony Barsamian and Regional Director of the organization Arpi Vartanian.

Having welcomed the guests, Masis Mayilian highly appreciated the activities of the AAA aimed at protecting the interests of Artsakh in the United States, strengthening the relations between Artsakh and the Diaspora, and generally promoting the issues of the Pan-Armenian agenda. The Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of continuing the joint efforts towards the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Anthony Barsamian stressed that promoting the interests of Artsakh and presenting its positions on various issues to the U.S. Government and society is one of the priority directions of the AAA activities.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on the further cooperation between the Artsakh MFA and the Armenian Assembly of America took place.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
