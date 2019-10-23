News
Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate: Non-tariff measures as tool to promote market entry, sustainable development
Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate: Non-tariff measures as tool to promote market entry, sustainable development
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Non-tariff events are at the center of global trade negotiations today, affecting nearly 90% of world trade and all areas of our daily lives.

Elvira Mirzoyan, Advisor to the Head of the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia, participated in discussions organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva, and on the classification, and status of non-tariff events as a tool to promote market entry and sustainable development.

Mirzoyan presented the data collection, classification, and results of non-tariff measures in Armenia. She noted that protection of food safety and development and implementation of non-tariff measures based on international standards is one of Armenia's priorities.

As a continuation of this conference, Mirzoyan also participated in the second sitting of the Armenia-EU Trade Partnership Committee in Brussels. She presented the efforts and assistance of the Food Safety Inspectorate in the process of mandatory slaughter houses in Armenia, the implementation of international standards of food hygiene in production, and the steps taken to implement a risk assessment and rating system.

Jean Bloemendaal, the responsible person for Armenia in bilateral relations of the EU delegation for health and food safety, noted that the work done by the Food Safety Inspectorate after the previous meetings is quite impressive. He highly appreciated the obvious activation of cooperation of the Inspectorate with the international structures during the last year, as well as the importance that the Armenian side attaches to the implementation of international standards.
This text available in   Հայերեն
