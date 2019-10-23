News
Wednesday
October 23
News
Sanasaryan did not contribute to building trust toward Armenia State Control Service
Sanasaryan did not contribute to building trust toward Armenia State Control Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


The Administrative Court of Armenia was to hold Wednesday the preliminary hearing on the case of the head of the State Control Service Davit Sanasaryan—whose respective powers have been temporarily suspended—vs the Ethics Committee of High Officials.

The presiding judge informed that the notice sent to Sanasaryan had been returned, which means that he had not been duly notified of the date and time of the hearing, and Wednesday’s session was adjourned on this basis.

Davit Sanasaryan demands to recognize null and void and abolish the aforesaid committee’s decision “On Approving the Conclusion on the Violation of the Code of Ethics enshrined in Article 28 (3) (3) of the RA Law on Public Service” by Davit Sanasaryan.

Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Edgar Shatiryan, a member of the Ethics Committee of High Officials, said that Sanasaryan's claim was unfounded.

According to Shatiryan, a high-ranking official must promote respect and trust in the position he occupies, the body he represents. However, according to him, in his interviews Davit Sanasaryan made a number of public statements, as well as notes, in which he did not contribute to the establishment of confidence and respect for the position and body he represented.

Along the lines of a criminal case which the National Security Service is investigating, on April 18, Davit Sanasaryan was charged with abuse of official power, and a signature bond to not leave Armenia had been selected as a pretrial measure for him.

At the same time, the investigator made a decision to temporarily suspend Davit Sanasaryan's powers as Head of the State Control Service. The case of Sanasaryan and three others was sent to court.
This text available in   Հայերեն
