Court extends detention of ex-SRC chair's nephew for a month

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, presided over by Judge Robert Papoyan, recently decided to extend the detention of former SRC chair Gagik Khachatryan’s nephew Karen Khachatryan, by one month, Khachatryan's lawyer Amram Makinian told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The National Security Service has earlier filed a petition extending Khachatryan's detention for two months, and Khachatryan's lawyer had requested that he be released on bail.

Karen Khachatryan has been the head of the Department of Internal Security of the SRC. He was charged for misappropriation or embezzlement of funds on an especially large scale.