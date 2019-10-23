News
Tehran hails Putin, Erdogan accords on Syria
Tehran hails Putin, Erdogan accords on Syria
Region:Russia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

Tehran welcomes the agreement on Syria concluded on Tuesday at a meeting of Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, said official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi.

"The agreement between Russia and Turkey and a ceasefire in north Syria is a positive step on a path to restoring stability and tranquility in the region," the press service for the Foreign Ministry quotes him as saying. Mousavi added, "Iran welcomes any action aimed at preserving territorial integrity and strengthening national sovereignty of Syria," TASS repoted quoting the MFA representative.

He voiced hope that "reaching these agreements will alleviate Turkey’s concerns about its security." "Iran views the Adana Agreement as a good basis to resolve problems existing between Turkey and Syria and, in this regard, [it] is willing to provide any assistance necessary to establish dialogue between Ankara and Damascus," he stressed.

On October 22, the presidents of Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on joint actions to resolve the situation in northeast Syria at a meeting in Sochi. According to the document, the Russian military police and the Syrian military are introduced from noon on October 23 to areas bordering the Turkish operation zone in Syria. Kurdish units are given 150 hours to completely free the 30-kilometer zone from the Turkish border, after which the military of Russia and Turkey will begin joint patrols.

Moscow and Ankara in the memorandum also confirmed the importance of the 1998 Adana Agreement, according to which Turkey received the right to carry out small cross-border operations against terrorists in the border zone of Syria.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
