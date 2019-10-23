Expert: Our advantage in Karabakh issue is our unity

Our advantage in the Karabakh issue is our unity, said President the International Center for Human Development Tevan Poghosyan.

According to him, work in the external arena is clearly noticeable, taking into account internal events in Azerbaijan, which is due to the tightening of rhetoric in Baku, Aliyev’s statement in Valdai and an increase in the military budget.

“All this testifies to the arms race from Baku, and the answer to this should be the development of our economy, as well as the military-industrial complex of Armenia, but there are no desired changes yet,” he said, adding that Baku never hid the fact that it doesn’t want talks and often claims that certain territories of Armenia are allegedly Azerbaijani.

Poghosyan believes that the response of the Armenian side should be disproportionate so that Aliyev, taking some steps, would understand that they would lead to serious consequences in the future.

“It is necessary to prepare our society so that it does not succumb to informational influence from Baku, it is important to trust our authorities,” he said.

The expert noted that holding elections at a decent level in Karabakh is very important.

“You need to understand that these elections are held for the residents of Karabakh, and some manifestations from Armenia are undesirable, such as an attempt to doubt the qualities of certain heroes. In addition, it is important to involve the maximum number of foreign observers and the foreign press,” he added.