Bright Armenia faction MP: Public not ready for Nairi Hunanyan's release

Every person has the right to petition for release, but that doesn’t mean it must be carried. Taron Simonyan, a member of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament, on Wednesday said this in a conversation with reporters at the National Assembly, and referring to the petition for release by Nairi Hunanyan, who is serving a life sentence on the “October 27” case.

"Whether or not his petition will be granted is only a court decision,” he said. “But I believe the public is not ready for the commuting of that person's imprisonment with another kind of punishment."

To the remark that there are human rights defenders who say that if Nairi Hunanyan is in freedom, first of all his security should be ensured, Simonyan said: "Yes, that concern is legitimate."

Asked what new thing Nairi Hunanyan has to say, he said: “If he had something new to say, he would say. If there are any and hew hasn’t said, one should allow the person, as far as possible, all information related to ‘October 27,’ and there are still problems with the public; all doubts have not been dispelled yet. And if Hunanyan has some information on all these doubts, he has to reveal it."

The Bright Armenia MP informed that there was no occasion to visit Nairi Hunanyan in prison, but some MPs of both the previous and current parliament have visited him and said that he is still there.

"But I can't say anything about her mental state because I haven't seen personally seen him," he added.