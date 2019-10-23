Socialists and Democrats in European Parliament urge EU to suspend talks with Azerbaijan

Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats group of the European Parliament urged the EU to suspend talks with Azerbaijan, contact.az reported.

The group members spoke out after police violence in Baku on October 19-20 and amid accusations against the EU mission of its alleged involvement in riots.

Kati Piri, the S&D vice-president responsible for foreign affairs, said:

“This latest violent crackdown is yet more evidence of the blatant contempt the Aliyev regime has for the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and assembly, and the country's international commitments. To add to that, the violence was accompanied by a state-run smear campaign against the opposition and civil society activists, including an unprecedented attack on the EU diplomats fulfilling their professional tasks.

“Repression against the women activists who gathered peacefully to draw attention to gender violence in particular, exposes the hollowness and hypocrisy of the Azerbaijani government's professed commitment to gender equality.”

S&D coordinator on foreign affairs, Tonino Picula, added:

“We urge the High Representative Federica Mogherini and the European Commission to suspend further negotiations on the new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan until the Azerbaijani government commits itself fully to the respect of fundamental rights.

“Azerbaijan authorities must finally respect freedom of assembly, stop dismantling civil society and release all peaceful protesters, human rights activists or political prisoners that remain in detention.”