Analyst: Nzhdeh's theme is a pre-planned action of Azerbaijan to strike on Armenia’s image

The theme of Garegin Nzhdeh, which was raised by the Azerbaijani President in Turkmenistan, is a pre-planned action to strike at the image of Armenia, President the International Center for Human Development Tevan Poghosyan told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, after Aliyev’s statements about Nzhdeh, the same statement was distributed to deputies of the European Parliament in English, which suggests that all this is a chain of a pre-thought out scheme.
“This is an attempt to create an unfavorable image of Armenia on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory. These attempts will be continuous,” he said.