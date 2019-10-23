News
Expert: Turkey will continue fighting against the Kurds
Expert: Turkey will continue fighting against the Kurds
Region:Armenia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkey will continue fighting against the Kurds, said expert on the Kurdish issue, political analyst Vahram Petrosyan.

According to him, the Kurds represent an existential issue for Turkey and threaten the very existence of the state in its present form, so Erdogan has not yet reached his goal.

“The Kurdish issue has internal reasons, is a consequence of the policy of the Turkish authorities, that is, it is not imported from outside. Therefore, even if it is possible to finally cope with the Kurdish Workers Party, another organization will appear. The problem is that when the Turkish authorities try to fight with legal Kurdish organizations, they go underground, and in case of further harassment turn into radical ones,” he said.

Petrosyan noted that Turkey did what other serious players in the region were striving for. “The US, which were allies of the Kurds in the fight against ISIS, weakened the Kurds, but did so with the hands of a NATO ally in the person of Turkey,” he said. “Russia also wins by striking at the US image on the grounds that Washington left the Kurds. Although Moscow preferred the hostilities to continue, which would weaken Turkey, however, the fact that the Syrian army gained certain territories in this zone also suits Russia. The same situation is quite convenient for Iran.”

Petrosyan noted that talks with Putin in Sochi, as well as with US officials, led to a slight weakening of the propaganda wave against Ankara’s actions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
