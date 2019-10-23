9th Arevordi International Ecological Festival kicks off in Yerevan

The 9th Arevordi International Ecological Festival kicked off in Yerevan, the director of the Arevordi International Ecological Festival Sona Kalantaryan told reporters on Wednesday.
According to her, the purpose of the festival is to increase awareness of environmental issues and the conservation of wildlife, especially among young people.
“The event will end on October 25, on that day all awards will be presented. And this year we will have prizes in three categories - films on wildlife protection, environmental issues and a journalistic investigation, which was the novelty of the festival,” she said.
Within the festival, over 30 films from around the world will be presented.