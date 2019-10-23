Armenia ex-president's supporter Narek Mutafyan to remain under arrest

The Criminal Court of Appeal, chaired by Judge Andranik Mnatsakanyan, at a meeting on Wednesday, rejected the lawyer's complaint about the decision of the trial court to arrest the supporter of Robert Kocharyan, Narek Mutafyan, lawyer Vahe Yeprikyan told reporters.
Narek Mutafyan was arrested on September 29 by the decision of the judge of the court of general jurisdiction Artush Gabrielyan.
The reason for the arrest was an incident related to the trial of Robert Ohanjanyan, when the judge Anna Danibekyan walked along the street and a group of young people approached her. Narek Mutafyan became interested in whether Danibekyan ranks herself among the “whining judges”. In this case, Narek Mutafyan and Sarkis Ohanjanyan were arrested. They are accused of interfering in the activities of the court with the aim of obstructing justice.