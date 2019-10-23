News
Armenian government continues discussions of applications for budget financing of state departments
Armenian government continues discussions of applications for budget financing of state departments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian government continues to discuss applications for budget financing of state departments for 2020, Armenian government’s press service reported.

The application for budget financing of Armenian Economy Ministry for next year was discussed today. The discussion revolved around the reforms carried out by the Ministry, structural changes of the department, existing problems and priorities. 

The meeting participants touched upon programs and events to ensure economic progress, improve the investment environment, encourage small and medium-sized businesses, develop international economic cooperation and others. 

Pashinyan highlighted the importance of effective and well-coordinated work of the Ministry of Economy in the mentioned areas, the feasibility and targeting of expenses. He also gave a number of orders.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
