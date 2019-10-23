RPA Vice President: Joseph Daul touches upon situation in Armenian CC

President of the European People's Party (EPP) Joseph Daul tweeted on the situation around the Constitutional Court in Armenia, RPA Vice President Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook.
“EEP is concerned by intimidation & a criminal case against Constitutional Court Chair Tovmasyan. The constitutional order & Rule of Law in Armenia must be guaranteed. The current Armenian gov must stick to its Constitution, guarantee proper checks & balances & separation of power,” he tweeted.
The EPP is Europe's largest and most influential political family.