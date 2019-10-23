News
RPA Vice President: Joseph Daul touches upon situation in Armenian CC
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of the European People's Party (EPP) Joseph Daul tweeted on the situation around the Constitutional Court in Armenia, RPA Vice President Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook.

“EEP is concerned by intimidation & a criminal case against Constitutional Court Chair Tovmasyan. The constitutional order & Rule of Law in Armenia must be guaranteed. The current Armenian gov must stick to its Constitution, guarantee proper checks & balances & separation of power,” he tweeted. 

The EPP is Europe's largest and most influential political family.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
