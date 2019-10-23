Armenian ex-speaker: I support Nikol Pashinyan in coming to power, it was my mistake

The interrogation of former Armenian Speaker Ara Babloyan at the SIS lasted about three hours, Babloyan told reporters after the interrogation on Wednesday.
Speaking about his involvement in the criminal case under investigation in the Armenian Special Investigation Service, Babloyan once again stated: "I have not violated the Constitution, the law,” he said adding that the his main mistake was that he supported Nikol Pashinyan in coming to power.
Babloyan said if found guilty, he is ready to serve his sentence.
"I want to declare to the people that I am a law-abiding person, that is, I do not like to break the law,” he said.
Former Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan has been included as a suspect in the SIS investigation within the framework of the criminal case under Section 1 of Article 300 of the Armenia Criminal Code—and on the grounds of usurpation of power.
According to the SIS report, then Armenian parliament deputy chief of staff Arsen Babayan—who is an accused in the aforesaid case—had created false grounds for publication of the statement—signed on March 2, 2018—of the then Armenian parliament president Ara Babloyan on the resignation of the then Constitutional Court President Gagik Harutyunyan, and which in turn served as the basis for Harutyunyan’s termination of office, and later for the process of nominating and appointing Hrayr Tovmasyan to that vacant post.