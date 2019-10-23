Kocharyan's supporter Sarkis Ohanjanyan to remain under arrest

The Criminal Appeal Court at a meeting on Wednesday rejected the lawyer's complaint about the decision of the trial court to arrest the supporter of Robert Kocharyan, Sarkis Ohanjanyan, Ohanjanyan lawyer, Aram Vardevanyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, the arrest cannot be applied to Ohanjanyan, since he did not participate in the dialogue at all.

“That is, the Court of Appeal confirmed that holding the camera could be regarded as obstructing justice,” he said.

Sargis Ohanjanyan was arrested on September 29 by the decision of the judge of the court of general jurisdiction Artush Gabrielyan.

The reason for the arrest was an incident related to the trial of Robert Ohanjanyan, when the judge Anna Danibekyan walked along the street and a group of young people approached her. Narek Mutafyan became interested in whether Danibekyan ranks herself among the “whining judges”. In this case, Narek Mutafyan and Sarkis Ohanjanyan were arrested. They are accused of interfering in the activities of the court with the aim of obstructing justice.