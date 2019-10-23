Minister: Learning Armenian language, history and literature will no longer be compulsory in universities

Such subjects as “Armenian language”, “Armenian History”, and “Armenian literature” are not removed from the educational program of Armenian universities. It is only about the abolition of the compulsory study of these subjects in universities, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, schoolchildren, during 12 years of study, receive sufficient knowledge in these subjects.
“And their repetition in the educational program of universities affects not only the qualitative characteristics of the future specialist, but also the content and quality of this program aimed at training specific specialists,” Harutyunyan said, adding that this will allow students to devote more time to studying more important for them professional subjects.
The minister noted that universities can include these subjects in their programs, but they will not be mandatory.
Harutyunyan also added that discussions on this issue will continue, and all opinions and suggestions, before the discussion within the parliament, will be taken into account.