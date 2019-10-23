Armenian minister on changes in state symbol

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, as well as the Government as a whole, managed to receive many requests related to the future of the Armenian coat of arms, said Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan.
According to him, by order of the Prime Minister, a working group was created, headed by Harutyunyan, and who, according to him, will discuss this issue with expert circles and interested parties.
“Changes to the symbol will be made after appropriate discussions,” the minister noted.