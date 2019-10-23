News
Minister: South Caucasian Railways may increase salaries of their employees by 10%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The issue of a strike on the railway arose due to the conflict between the leadership of the South Caucasus Railway and employees and Armenian ministry supports a speedy solution to the problem, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Suren Papikyan said Wednesday at the Armenian parliament.

According to him, the parties should come to a compromise. 

“Active discussions are being held. The issue is still unresolved. Tomorrow I plan to meet with the striking railway workers. Our partners in the South Caucasus Railway expressed their readiness to increase the salaries of their employees by 10%,” the minister said.
