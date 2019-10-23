Trump lifts Turkey sanctions

President of the United States Donald Trump announced lifting sanctions against Turkey imposed after the country invaded northern Syria.
“The sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we are not happy with” he said.
Trump said Turkey had informed about reaching “permanent” ceasefire with the Syrian Kurds, however, he added that the word “permanent” is doubtful in this part of the world.
He emphasized that some Americans troops will remain to defend oil reserves.
“Let someone else fight over this long bloodstained sand,” he added.