American forces saw evidence of war crimes committed by Turkish troops in Syria
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Americans forces saw the evidence of war crimes committed by Turkish troops in Syria during the latest offensive, U.S. special representative James Jeffrey

Speaking during the hearings at the House Foreign Affairs Committee, James Jeffrey said they had not seen widespread evidence of ethnic cleansing, but reported about several cases that they consider war crimes.

He added that the U.S. officials were investigating a report on the use of white phosphorus during the offensive.

Jeffrey also confirmed Pentagon chief's statement that more than 100 ISIS fighters had escaped.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
