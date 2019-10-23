Judicial act on ex-Armenian official's arrest will be issued on October 24

YEREVAN. – Judicial acts regarding the arrest of ex-deputy chief of Armenian parliament’s staff Arsen Babayan as well as on the motion of his lawyers will be issued on Thursday, October 24, his lawyer Yervan Varosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Arsen Babayan was arrested Monday on suspicion of committing official fraud and was later charged with aiding the usurpation of power.
As acting deputy chief of staff of Armenia’s National Assembly, he had assisted in assuming the powers of the Constitutional Court by a group of officials, as well as had committed official fraud.
According to the indictment, Arsen Babayan distorted Constitutional Court then president Gagik Harutyunyan's petition for resignation to actually entering the NA on March 5, 2018, marking the date of entry as March 2, 2018. In this way, Babayan had created false grounds for publication of the statement—signed on March 2, 2018—of the then NA President Ara Babloyan on the resignation of the then Constitutional Court president Gagik Harutyunyan, and which in turn served as the basis for Harutyunyan’s termination of office, and later for the process of nominating and appointing Hrayr Tovmasyan to that vacant post.