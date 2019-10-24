Pentagon to send more than 50 F-35 fighters to Europe

Over the next few years, the Pentagon will deploy more than 50 F-35 fighter jets to Europe to "deter" Russia and help prepare NATO for a whole new kind of military action, Fox News reported.
According to the Navy General James Holmes, more than 100 American fighters will be deployed in Europe. He did not specify which countries the F-35s would be dispatched for security reasons. However, there are many strategically important strategic sites in the region, such as the Baltic States and the Eastern European countries, which can be considered.
The deployment of F-35s to Europe opens up a number of options for new attacks by US and NATO forces. These fighters feature 5th generation technologies, including invisible radius of action sensors, a new "air-to-air" class weapon, and drone-like tracking and targeting devices.