Karabakh FM: Stepanakert airport operation is on agenda
Karabakh FM: Stepanakert airport operation is on agenda
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The operation of the Stepanakert airport is on the agenda. This was stated by Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian during the briefing after the signing of the declaration with Laurent Wauquiez, President of the French regional council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

"As it is known, the airport does not function because Azerbaijan uses its membership in ICAO and creates obstacles. By doing so, they continue their policy of isolation against the people of Artsakh,” the FM stressed. “I am sure you have heard the threats voiced by the Azerbaijani authorities, including hitting civilian aircrafts if they appear in the sky of Karabakh. This is an unacceptable approach that impedes the realization of the basic rights of the Artsakh people, in particular, the right to freedom of movement. "

However, the authorities of Artsakh continue to work to overcome the obstacles.

"And just as we have succeeded in lifting the blockade on such areas as telecommunications and banking in Artsakh, we will solve this issue, too," the minister stressed.
Karabakh parliament speaker, Armenian Assembly of America delegation discuss Artsakh elections
Ashot Ghoulyan President of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) and Armenia Tree Project founder Carolyn Mugar, and AAA co-chair Anthony Barsamian…
 Artsakh President meets chair of AAA Board of Trustees
Issues relating to the implementation of a number of projects were on the discussion agenda...
 Artsakh President receives member of Board of Directors of “Armenian Women's Welfare Association”
Issues concerning the accomplishment of a number of social programs in Artsakh were on a discussion agenda...
 Artsakh FM meets Armenian Assembly of America delegation
Having welcomed the guests, Masis Mayilian highly appreciated the activities of the AAA aimed at protecting the interests of Artsakh…
 Karabakh President receives Kyaw Hla Aung
Bako Sahakyan met with the 2018 Aurora Prize laureate, lawyer, and Rohingya people’s leader from Myanmar…
 Artsakh President attends pomegranate festival
President Sahakyan walked along the pavilions, got introduced with the products, talked with the participants on diverse issues...
