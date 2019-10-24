Karabakh FM: Stepanakert airport operation is on agenda

The operation of the Stepanakert airport is on the agenda. This was stated by Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian during the briefing after the signing of the declaration with Laurent Wauquiez, President of the French regional council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

"As it is known, the airport does not function because Azerbaijan uses its membership in ICAO and creates obstacles. By doing so, they continue their policy of isolation against the people of Artsakh,” the FM stressed. “I am sure you have heard the threats voiced by the Azerbaijani authorities, including hitting civilian aircrafts if they appear in the sky of Karabakh. This is an unacceptable approach that impedes the realization of the basic rights of the Artsakh people, in particular, the right to freedom of movement. "

However, the authorities of Artsakh continue to work to overcome the obstacles.

"And just as we have succeeded in lifting the blockade on such areas as telecommunications and banking in Artsakh, we will solve this issue, too," the minister stressed.