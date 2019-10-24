Laurent Wauquiez: Isolation of Artsakh unacceptable

Isolation of Artsakh is unacceptable, said Laurent Wauquiez, President of the French regional council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, after the signing of the declaration with Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian.

Commenting on the issue of preventing Azerbaijan from operating the Stepanakert airport, the head of the department noted: “Our approach is the same - we are talking about people. And everyone understands - if Artsakh is sentenced to isolation, it will not contribute to development, economic growth and we will achieve a worse future for the inhabitants. And whatever the approaches of different countries is, this is unacceptable.”

“It is also unacceptable in terms of the values ​​to which our region is committed,” he said. “The region, which always assumed the responsibility of being close to the Armenians, always fought for the equality of nations.”