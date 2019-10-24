Laurent Wauquiez: Isolation of Artsakh unacceptable

Isolation of Artsakh is unacceptable, said Laurent Wauquiez, President of the French regional council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, after the signing of the declaration with Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian.
Commenting on the issue of preventing Azerbaijan from operating the Stepanakert airport, the head of the department noted: “Our approach is the same - we are talking about people. And everyone understands - if Artsakh is sentenced to isolation, it will not contribute to development, economic growth and we will achieve a worse future for the inhabitants. And whatever the approaches of different countries is, this is unacceptable.”
“It is also unacceptable in terms of the values to which our region is committed,” he said. “The region, which always assumed the responsibility of being close to the Armenians, always fought for the equality of nations.”