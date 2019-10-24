News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Laurent Wauquiez: Isolation of Artsakh unacceptable
Laurent Wauquiez: Isolation of Artsakh unacceptable
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Isolation of Artsakh is unacceptable, said Laurent Wauquiez, President of the French regional council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, after the signing of the declaration with Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian.

Commenting on the issue of preventing Azerbaijan from operating the Stepanakert airport, the head of the department noted: “Our approach is the same - we are talking about people. And everyone understands - if Artsakh is sentenced to isolation, it will not contribute to development, economic growth and we will achieve a worse future for the inhabitants. And whatever the approaches of different countries is, this is unacceptable.”

“It is also unacceptable in terms of the values ​​to which our region is committed,” he said. “The region, which always assumed the responsibility of being close to the Armenians, always fought for the equality of nations.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Bratislava
During which the parties will discuss the prospects of the Karabakh conflict settlement, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office said…
 Laurent Wauquiez: We can’t remain indifferent knowing that people of Artsakh are under constant threat
The president of the French regional council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes stated this after the signing of the declaration with Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian…
 Expert: Our advantage in Karabakh issue is our unity
“All this testifies to the arms race from Baku...
 OSCE monitoring on Artsakh and Azerbaijan border
The monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office...
 Laurent Wauquier: Artsakh people are masters of their destiny
“As for Artsakh. This is a message…
 Newspaper: Unpleasant surprises expected on Karabakh issue
The European Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee has appointed a new rapporteur on Armenia—former Romanian President Traian Basescu, who was one of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev's closest people at the time…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos