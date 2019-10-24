News
Officers intend to begin collecting signatures against committee of inquiry into April 2016 events
Officers intend to begin collecting signatures against committee of inquiry into April 2016 events
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Rumors about calling and interrogation of military personnel in the committee of inquiry to investigate the events of the April military escalation in 2016 provoked opposition in military circles, including among officers serving on the front lines in Karabakh, Hraparak wrote.

“If the authorities, Nikol Pashinyan, doubt every officer, then why did they entrust us with the border? This approach is offensive for us. We will consult with a lawyer, and if it turns out that our attendance is mandatory, we will write a report and quit,” said one of the senior military officers standing at the border.

“And who is in this commission? These are people who did not serve in the army, did not own military affairs, did not know anything about military operations,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
