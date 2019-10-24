Newspaper: Former Armenia official and ex-MP, who is wanted, is now in US

YEREVAN. – According to Zhamanak daily, Mihran Poghosyan—Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders former head and ex-MP—who fled Armenia and sought asylum in Russia after the criminal case against him, is currently in the United States, in Glendale, California, Zhamanak reported.
“It is not yet known how the Major General, who is wanted, ended up in the US, but it is clear that the task of law enforcement is getting increasingly difficult toward detecting and returning [him] to Armenia.
“Recall that Poghosyan was charged for using official position and stealing property and abusing his official powers by way of misuse, which has caused grave consequences,” Zhamanak wrote.