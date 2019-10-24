Damage to Japanese agriculture from Typhoon Hagibis exceeds $902 million

Damage to Japanese agriculture and fisheries from the Typhoon Hagibis that hit the country in October reaches nearly 98 billion yen (over $ 902 million), said national public television, summarizing data on 38 affected Japanese prefectures. The amount of damage, according to these estimates, will increase as the search and rescue operations are carried out, TASS reported.
Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan on October 12-13, caused damage to seven thousand agricultural facilities, rice fields and orchards. Fishing ports and coastal seafood processing factories suffered significantly.
The list of those killed as a result of floods and landslides caused by the typhoon includes 84 Japanese residents, ten people are missing. Almost four thousand refugees are still in evacuation points. As of Thursday, almost 29 thousand apartments and private houses remain without tap water, although their number decreases as reconstruction works are carried out.
Damage from landslides was noted in 20 prefectures of Japan; embankments and protective structures were destroyed in 139 places on 71 rivers.