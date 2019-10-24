News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Damage to Japanese agriculture from Typhoon Hagibis exceeds $902 million
Damage to Japanese agriculture from Typhoon Hagibis exceeds $902 million
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Incidents

Damage to Japanese agriculture and fisheries from the Typhoon Hagibis that hit the country in October reaches nearly 98 billion yen (over $ 902 million), said national public television, summarizing data on 38 affected Japanese prefectures. The amount of damage, according to these estimates, will increase as the search and rescue operations are carried out, TASS reported.

Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan on October 12-13, caused damage to seven thousand agricultural facilities, rice fields and orchards. Fishing ports and coastal seafood processing factories suffered significantly.

The list of those killed as a result of floods and landslides caused by the typhoon includes 84 Japanese residents, ten people are missing. Almost four thousand refugees are still in evacuation points. As of Thursday, almost 29 thousand apartments and private houses remain without tap water, although their number decreases as reconstruction works are carried out.

Damage from landslides was noted in 20 prefectures of Japan; embankments and protective structures were destroyed in 139 places on 71 rivers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Arsen Babayan's lawyer: Arrest decision will be appealed, up to ECHR
“I don’t want to talk about the reasons, because we understand that this is a political process…
Yerevan police found car attacker in hours
An operative group from the Mashtots Police Department went to the scene…
Judge who gives permission to search in David Grigoryan's office withdraws her appeal
The defendants have challenged in court the validity of the NSS investigator's decision to dismiss the criminal case…
 Davit Grigoryan attorney files recusal motion with Yerevan judge examining appeal against NSS decision
Grigoryan was the judge who presided over the case of second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan…
 Gagik Khachatryan's detention extended
Gagik Khachatryan's lawyer, Yerem Sargsyan, petitioned Khachatryan to recognize the use of the pledge as an alternative precautionary measure…
 Arsen Babayan arrested, court announced decision
At the same time, the court ruled that Babayan's arrest was unlawful…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos