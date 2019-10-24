Armenia parliament purchases local-manufacture computers

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia made a decision to take back the computers with a gross balance amount of AMD 225,000 registered in the balance of the National Assembly (NA), and to allocate them to the Yeghishe Charents House-Museum.
The reasoning of the decision states that in 2019, the NA staff computers were replaced with high quality national (Armenian) production computers. In June, the director of the Yeghishe Charents House-Museum petitioned to the NA Speaker asking them to provide them those three of the NA computers if possible.
The purpose of the draft decision is to provide the Yeghishe Charents House-Museum with the necessary equipment.