News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia parliament purchases local-manufacture computers
Armenia parliament purchases local-manufacture computers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia made a decision to take back the computers with a gross balance amount of AMD 225,000 registered in the balance of the National Assembly (NA), and to allocate them to the Yeghishe Charents House-Museum.

The reasoning of the decision states that in 2019, the NA staff computers were replaced with high quality national (Armenian) production computers. In June, the director of the Yeghishe Charents House-Museum petitioned to the NA Speaker asking them to provide them those three of the NA computers if possible.

The purpose of the draft decision is to provide the Yeghishe Charents House-Museum with the necessary equipment.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos