Karabakh parliament speaker, Armenian Assembly of America delegation discuss Artsakh elections

President of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Ashot Ghoulyan, on Wednesday, received President of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) and Armenia Tree Project founder Carolyn Mugar, AAA co-chair Anthony Barsamian, regional director Arpi Vartanian, and Dr. David Wegman.

The NA Speaker highly appreciated the cooperation with the AAA, stressing the active role of the structure in the context of the American direction of the Artsakh Parliament.

They touched upon the visits of the US Congress members to Artsakh in the first ten days of October and their results. The Head of the Parliament also underlined the necessity of the continuation of humanitarian programs by the US in Artsakh and joint work in new directions.

Barsamian also touched upon US Congress members’ visit to Artsakh and their consistent work on issues of pan-Armenian significance. He also presented to the NA Speaker both the work done by their structure for the furthering of recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the international recognition of Artsakh.

Cooperation of Armenian structures operating abroad and the forthcoming national elections in Artsakh were discussed, too.